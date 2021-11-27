Man Goes Wild After Being Surprised With Tickets To The Ohio State/Michigan Game

A man had an all-time great reaction after being surprised with Michigan/Ohio State tickets.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet Saturday in Ann Arbor for the latest installment in one of the fiercest rivalries in all of college sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a TikTok video shared by @anybrittkayy, a man was surprised by his son with tickets to the matchup and his reaction is hard to put into words.

This video right here represents everything we love about college football. This video right here represents everything we love about the sport.

That’s a level of passion that can’t be faked. You either have it or you don’t, and this guy has an overwhelming amount of passion.

His reaction was so pure that you’d think he was just handed a suitcase full of money. Nope! Just tickets to the biggest game of the weekend, which might be even better.

Props to this dude for not holding back at all. We need more passion like his in this world, and I hope he has one hell of a great time at the game!

