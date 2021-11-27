Wisconsin Ends The Regular Season With A Humiliating Loss To Minnesota

Wisconsin’s regular season came to an embarrassing end Saturday with a 23-13 loss to Minnesota.

Going into the game, we all knew what the stakes were. With a win, we’d be in the B1G title game against Michigan, and with a loss, we’d be 8-4 watching the title game from home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, things couldn’t have gone much worse than they did today.

The offense was abysmal, Graham Mertz appeared to regress, Braelon Allen looked human and our defense was simply asked to do too much.

Was the defense solid? Of course, but at some point, we need to score more than 13 damn points against our biggest rival!

Now, we’re 8-4, we’re going to end up in a joke of a bowl game, and fans aren’t happy. Did I more or less guarantee we’d be in the conference title game?

Yes. Do I regret my confidence? Not at all. Being wrong comes with the nature of the beast at times. After all, I don’t have time to be sad.

I’m too busy crushing fine steak.

Lots of people also seem eager to pile on Paul Chryst. Give me a break. Chryst is a hell of a coach, and while this season wasn’t great, I still have complete confidence.

Hopefully, we find a way to win a bowl game and build some confidence going into 2022 because nobody wants to see a repeat of this nonsense.