Biden Caught Shopping Without A Mask In A Store That Requires Them

President Joe Biden was spotted in a store without a face mask, despite the fact that the store required masks, Fox News reported.

Biden, who has actively been encouraging Americans to wear masks, was seen maskless inside Murrays Toggery Shop in Nantucket, Massachusetts Saturday, Fox News reported.

Biden had his mask around his neck rather than covering his mouth or nose. The store had a visible sign outside that read, “Required face covering,” the outlet reported.

WATCH: Despite a large sign on the door stating “required face covering,” Biden shops maskless during his Nantucket vacation pic.twitter.com/zpmWcq7log — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021

Biden left the store at around 4:45 pm with his mask down and drinking what appeared to be a milkshake, the outlet reported.

Biden ignored questions from members of the media on what more needs to be done to stop the new Omicron variant. Biden went in and visited another store, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Oh, My Mask’: Fully Vaccinated Biden Searches For Mask Before Giving Up At Outdoor Bill Signing Event)

Nantucket had recently re-imposed their mask mandate due to a recent uptake in Covid-19 cases, the New York Post reported.

Biden is in Nantucket spending Thanksgiving at the home of David Rubinstein, a private-equity investor and Bloomberg TV host, the outlet reported.

Biden has been spotted without his masks on several occasions. He was recently seen at an upscale Washington, D.C. restaurant walking around without a mask. He was also seen in November mingling without his mask and only putting it on for a photo-op, Fox News reported.

The President called for a 3-month nationwide mask mandate in August, claiming that the initiative could save 40,000 people, the New York Post reported.