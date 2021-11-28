Matthew McConaughey Won’t Run For Governor Of Texas

American actor Matthew McConaughey announced he will not run for governor of the state of Texas in 2022 after months of speculation.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward,” the Austin resident said in a video posted to Twitter. “One category of service I’ve been exploring is politics. Been considering a run for governor of Texas.”

McConaughey said he had been studying politics in Texas and the country as a whole. While he admitted the idea of seeking elected office was “humbling and inspiring,” McConaughey said he ultimately decided it was not the path to go down “at the moment.”

The “Magic Mike” actor said earlier in the week that people would learn of his decision soon, noting that “great sacrifice” would come along with the choice to run.

A November poll by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler showed McConaughey beating both incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke in head-to-head matchups. In a three-way race, Abbott was able to slightly outmatch the other two.

Instead of launching a campaign, McConaughey said he would continue to invest in “entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations” he believes are “creating pathways for people to succeed in life.” (RELATED: Cruz Thinks McConaughey Could Be A ‘Formidable’ Candidate In Texas)

“To the leaders and the servants out there and the leader and servant in each one of us, cheers to you,” he said as the video neared its end. “In the meantimes and all times and until next time, just keep living.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.