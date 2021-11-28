Editorial

Michigan Is Favored By -10.5 Against Iowa, Georgia Is Favored By -6.5 Against Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh runs on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michigan is expected to roll against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The opening lines for the conference title games are out, and two lines stood out to me. First, the Wolverines are favored by -10.5 against Iowa this upcoming Saturday, which seems like a gigantic spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do I expect the Wolverines to win? Yes. Do I think they’ll blow Iowa out? Probably not. It’s a neutral site game and both squads are fired up and ready to roll.

Secondly, Alabama being +6.5 underdogs against Georgia is no longer surprising to me at all. Anyone who watched them play Auburn knows that they’re simply a shell of what they were in 2020.

Nick Saban might still have a great team compared to the rest of the country, but something is clearly off with the team in Tuscaloosa.

They looked atrocious for the vast majority of the game against the Tigers.

More than anything, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re amped up and ready for championship weekend.

It’s been an incredible season and it’s now time to finish it off before we dive into the bowls.

Let’s get ready for another fun weekend of action. Can’t wait!