Michigan Is Favored By -10.5 Against Iowa, Georgia Is Favored By -6.5 Against Alabama

Michigan is expected to roll against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The opening lines for the conference title games are out, and two lines stood out to me. First, the Wolverines are favored by -10.5 against Iowa this upcoming Saturday, which seems like a gigantic spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do I expect the Wolverines to win? Yes. Do I think they’ll blow Iowa out? Probably not. It’s a neutral site game and both squads are fired up and ready to roll.

.@Southpointlv conference title lines via @andrewssports AAC: Cincinnati -10½ UH

ACC: Pitt -2½ Wake

Big Ten: Michigan -10½ Iowa

Big 12: Okla St -6½ Baylor

C-USA: UTSA -2 WKU

MAC: Kent St -2 NIU

MWC: SDSU -3½ Utah St

Pac-12: Utah -3½ Oregon

SEC: Georgia -6½ Bama

SB: App St -3 UL — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2021

Secondly, Alabama being +6.5 underdogs against Georgia is no longer surprising to me at all. Anyone who watched them play Auburn knows that they’re simply a shell of what they were in 2020.

Nick Saban might still have a great team compared to the rest of the country, but something is clearly off with the team in Tuscaloosa.

They looked atrocious for the vast majority of the game against the Tigers.

Bryce Young went most of the game without a TD. Then he led @AlabamaFTBL on a 98-yard game-tying TD drive and won the game in quadruple overtime. pic.twitter.com/orXezIXRC8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

More than anything, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re amped up and ready for championship weekend.

It’s been an incredible season and it’s now time to finish it off before we dive into the bowls.

Let’s get ready for another fun weekend of action. Can’t wait!