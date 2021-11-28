Editorial

Florida Hires Billy Napier As The New Coach Of The Gators

Dec 7, 2019; Boone, NC, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns head coach Billy Napier looks on during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Florida has tapped Billy Napier as the next coach of the Gators.

The Gators announced the move Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of rivalry weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s Chris Low and Mark Schlabach previously reported that the Louisiana coach would be the next coach in Gainesville “barring a collapse in negotiations.”

Financial details of the deal aren’t known at this time, but I have no doubt at all he’s getting paid.

This is a great hire for Florida and I expect most fans will be very excited about Napier taking over. He’s 39-12 with Louisiana, and he’s had three straight seasons with double digit victories.

That’s incredibly difficult to do in college football. Now, he’ll get a crack at leading an SEC squad. Welcome to the big show!

Florida football fans are passionate and they deserve to have a good team. Unfortunately, Dan Mullen crashed the program into the ground on his way out the door, and there’s no question that Napier has his work cut out for him.

Hopefully, he’s capable of getting the job done because fans are eager to taste success again.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Florida hiring Napier as the new coach of the Gators.