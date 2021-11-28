Florida Hires Billy Napier As The New Coach Of The Gators

Florida has tapped Billy Napier as the next coach of the Gators.

The Gators announced the move Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of rivalry weekend.

Gator Nation, let’s welcome Head Coach Billy Napier to The Swamp! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Je7Z5tK1gI — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 28, 2021

ESPN’s Chris Low and Mark Schlabach previously reported that the Louisiana coach would be the next coach in Gainesville “barring a collapse in negotiations.”

Financial details of the deal aren’t known at this time, but I have no doubt at all he’s getting paid.

Breaking: Florida is set to hire Louisiana’s Billy Napier as football coach, barring a collapse in negotiations, sources told @ClowESPN and @Mark_Schlabach on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fepaIOYeQg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

This is a great hire for Florida and I expect most fans will be very excited about Napier taking over. He’s 39-12 with Louisiana, and he’s had three straight seasons with double digit victories.

That’s incredibly difficult to do in college football. Now, he’ll get a crack at leading an SEC squad. Welcome to the big show!

Billy Napier put together an impressive list of ass’t coaching prospects when discussing the #Florida job with school officials. Very organized, professional, tireless and relationship based recruiter with excellent skills on developing talent. They were sold from start. — Landry Football (@LandryFootball) November 28, 2021

Florida football fans are passionate and they deserve to have a good team. Unfortunately, Dan Mullen crashed the program into the ground on his way out the door, and there’s no question that Napier has his work cut out for him.

Hopefully, he’s capable of getting the job done because fans are eager to taste success again.

With Billy Napier going to Florida, it means that the 2015 Alabama staff had guys that are current head coaches at: Alabama (Nick Saban)

Florida (Billy Napier)

Georgia (Kirby Smart)

Ole Miss (Lane Kiffin)

Mich State (Mel Tucker)

Oregon (Mario Cristobal) IN. SANE. pic.twitter.com/Fz8gyC1Nr5 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 28, 2021

