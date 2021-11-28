REPORT: USC Is Hiring Lincoln Riley To Be The Next Coach Of The Trojans

Lincoln Riley is reportedly nearing a deal to take over USC’s football team.

According to Pete Thamel, the Trojans have zeroed in on the Oklahoma coach and an announcement could be coming within a day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: USC is targeting Lincoln Riley as the school’s next coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out. https://t.co/OqtP63a9Ml — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

I guess Lincoln Riley wasn’t lying when he said he wouldn’t be the next coach at LSU! He promised he wouldn’t coach the Tigers, but I didn’t hear him say anything about the Trojans!

While everyone else was out here, Riley’s PR team and agent were playing 4D chess behind the scenes.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU. Next question.” Lincoln Riley was asked about coaching rumors after Bedlam Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kzTJE8B3nU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2021

This is absolutely a home run hire for the Trojans. This is the best news that has hit Pasadena in a very long time.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like USC’s football program might actually be trending up.

What a wild turn of events in the world of college football that nobody saw coming. What an awesome sport!