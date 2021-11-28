Editorial

REPORT: USC Is Hiring Lincoln Riley To Be The Next Coach Of The Trojans

David Hookstead
Lincoln Riley is reportedly nearing a deal to take over USC’s football team.

According to Pete Thamel, the Trojans have zeroed in on the Oklahoma coach and an announcement could be coming within a day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I guess Lincoln Riley wasn’t lying when he said he wouldn’t be the next coach at LSU! He promised he wouldn’t coach the Tigers, but I didn’t hear him say anything about the Trojans!

While everyone else was out here, Riley’s PR team and agent were playing 4D chess behind the scenes.

This is absolutely a home run hire for the Trojans. This is the best news that has hit Pasadena in a very long time.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like USC’s football program might actually be trending up.

What a wild turn of events in the world of college football that nobody saw coming. What an awesome sport!