Aaron Donald Appears To Choke Packers Lineman Lucas Patrick In Disturbing Video

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to cross the line Sunday against the Packers.

The defensive superstar was caught on camera appearing to chock Green Bay offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, and the video is absolutely unreal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll make fans furious.

Aaron Donald choking out Lucas Patrick right in front of the ref and nothing…?#Packers #LARvsGB pic.twitter.com/XANAnfyWaS — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 29, 2021

What the hell was Donald thinking? Seriously, what the hell was going through his head when he did this and why didn’t the ref step in?

The official eventually got there, but far too late. There’s no room for this in the NFL. None at all.

Aaron Donald is out here forcing offensive linemen to tap out pic.twitter.com/GHXhP8BKC4 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 29, 2021

While I haven’t heard anything official yet, I’d be shocked if Donald doesn’t end up getting hit with a big fine from the NFL.

There’s simply no way in hell Roger Goodell is going to let one of the best players in the league choke another player and get away with it.

It’s just not going to happen.

Green Bay offensive lineman get under Aaron Donald’s skin more than anyone. 🤣😁 pic.twitter.com/VkoMdaKgFQ — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) November 29, 2021

He needs to learn to control his actions a bit better because this is a very tough look.