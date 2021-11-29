REPORT: Remains Of Missing Mother Found More Than 2 Months After Disappearance

The remains of a Wisconsin mother were reportedly found Saturday morning more than 2 months after she disappeared.

Thirty-three-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson was last seen Sept. 23 in Pine County. Volunteers and family members found her remains around 9 a.m. near where her car was originally found after her disappearance, KMSP-TV reported. (RELATED: Dog Leads Hiker To Remains Of Missing Person)

Her family claimed that there was no sign of her in or around the lake and she was last seen the day before she disappeared. Authorities from several counties, partner law enforcement agencies and volunteers all conducted searches in order to find Carlson, including 15 ground searches, seven searches via drone, and two searches of Graces Lake.

Hundreds Volunteer In Search Of Missing Wisconsin Mother Ashley Miller https://t.co/KiJF5PFLDV pic.twitter.com/1Fil2y5Apd — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 8, 2021

The remains were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office so the cause of death can be determined. The medical examiner said that the remains are believed to be Carlson’s, according to KMSP-TV.

“This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” Ashley’s mother, Krista Struck, said, according to the outlet. “Our family received incredible support from the community these past many weeks, and we thank them, the Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team, the many involved law enforcement agencies and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley.”

“We’re pleased we could help Ashley’s family during this terrible time, even though the resolution isn’t what they hoped for,” Justin Terch, president of Applied Professional Services, stated in a press release, KMSP-TV reported. “But at least there is closure to this tragedy, and we know the family finds some comfort in that.”