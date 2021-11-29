Buccaneers Lineman Vita Vea Loses A Tooth Against The Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Vita Vea lost a tooth Sunday during a win over the Colts.

During the 38-31 victory, the Buccaneers defensive lineman was popped in the mouth by an Indy player’s helmet, and he had a tooth snapped in half in the process. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the bloody injury below.

Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH 🦷 pic.twitter.com/Dfc1AxPTSJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021

That has to hurt like absolute hell. Imagine getting popped in the mouth and losing a tooth. If that doesn’t make you cringe, then you’re way tougher than I am.

Even thinking about it has my teeth hurting. Yet, it didn’t even look like it slowed down Vea. He took it like an absolute champ.

Vita Vea, football guy pic.twitter.com/gMX7TbGNlm — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 28, 2021

Imagine the type of guts you have to have to lose a tooth during a game and seemingly not even lose a step at all.

He just kept grinding it out like it was no big deal at all. That’s the kind of guy you want in your locker room.

That’s the kind of guy you want in your foxhole.

Vita Vea just lost his tooth in the middle of a play.. holy shit 😳 pic.twitter.com/83bcG5WnhF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 28, 2021

Props to him for being one hell of a tough player. That’s the kind of grit fans love to see.