Father Charged After Allegedly Shooting His 4 Children, Their Grandmother

A father was arrested Monday in Lancaster, California, after four children and a grandmother were discovered dead by shotgun wounds to the torso Sunday night.

Lancaster Sherriff’s Department received a “rescue responding call” at 10:27 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3500 Block of Garnet Lane. Upon arrival, officers found three boys and a girl, all under 12, along with a woman in her 50’s. One of the children murdered was an infant, CBSLA reported.

All five were pronounced dead on-site by paramedics, according to The Antelope Valley Times.

The man believed to be the father of the children was detained and charged Monday at Lancaster Sherriff’s Station. The father was identified as 29-year-old Germarcus David.



A released Sherriff’s report states that David is the father of the 4 children and the son-in-law of the grandmother. The report mentions he is being held on $2,000,000 bail, and is expected to appear in court Nov. 30. (RELATED: Body Of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree In California In Apparent Suicide)

Homicide detectives are still investigating the scene as of Monday morning, and a motive has not been determined.

“This is not something that you would think would happen right in your neighborhood. They’re a beautiful family,” said one woman who lives nearby, according to ABC 7. “This is sad. It’s insane.”

