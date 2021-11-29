Editorial

Christian McCaffrey Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers leaves the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Carolina 33-10 (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the season.

The Panthers announced Monday afternoon that the talented running back is done for the rest of the 2021 campaign after suffering an ankle injury against the Dolphins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a huge blow for the Panthers and for McCaffrey as a player. He’s one of the best players in the league, but he’s struggled with multiple health issues.

Now, he’s out for the rest of the season after scoring a grand total of only two touchdowns.

Add in the fact that he didn’t play much at all in 2020, and it’s not hard to see why fans might start getting very nervous.

A player’s window to earn a bunch of money and stick around in the NFL is very small. It’s a window that starts to rapidly close with every injury and season that goes by.

McCaffrey now faces the bleak reality of two blown seasons because of health issues. Fans aren’t going to feel great at all about the future.

Hopefully, he’s able to be at 100% by the start of next season. Something tells me the best of his football is behind him.