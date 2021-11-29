Watch The Moment Enes Kanter Becomes An American Citizen

Enes Kanter said he was “proud” to announce he was officially an American after and taking the oath of citizenship to be an American.

The Boston Celtics center posted a two-minute plus video on Twitter Monday which showed him proudly raising his right hand and taking the oath. Kanter is from Turkey. (RELATED: NBA Player Enes Kanter Says He’s Becoming A Citizen Of ‘The Greatest Country In The World’)

“I am proud to be an American,” Kanter tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers from the account for Enes Kanter Freedom. “Greatest nation in the world.”

Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave. pic.twitter.com/8mbUX1dpWS — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 29, 2021

“The Land of the free, and home of the brave,” he added.

At the end of the video, we see him hug the judge as the NBA star was wearing a T-shirt that had an American flag on it that read, “U.S. Citizen, Established 2021.”

The Celtics’ star recently made headlines when it was revealed he was reportedly officially changing his last name to Freedom ahead of news about him becoming an American citizen, according to Senior lead NBA Insider at the Athletic and Stadium, Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. Kanter will be his middle name, Freedom is his new last name. He becomes a U.S. citizen on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2021

“Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned,” Charania shared. “Kanter will be his middle name, Freedom is his new last name. He becomes a U.S. citizen on Monday.” (RELATED: Enes Kanter Says LeBron James’ Former Teammates Told Him The Basketball Star Only Cares About His ‘PR’)

Kanter has been one of the sole voices in the NBA to speak up for Uyghurs and the people of Tibet as he’s slammed China for its human rights violations.

He recently called out basketball star LeBron James for valuing “money over morals” and American companies “for turning a blind eye toward human rights abuses in China.”