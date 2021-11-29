Texas Teenager Shot While Trying To Sell PlayStation 5

A Harris County, Texas, teenager was shot while meeting with a potential buyer for his PlayStation 5 on Sunday afternoon, according to Fox 26.

This is horrible, friends. 🙏 A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said. #abc13 #hounews https://t.co/cwYi5BV09j — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 29, 2021

The 19-year-old victim was selling the approximately $500 videogame system on the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane, Fox 26 reported. The buyer reportedly shot the seller in an apparent attempt to take the PlayStation 5 and leave the scene.

The suspect escaped but did not manage to steal the PlayStation 5, according to ABC 13. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he reportedly remains in stable condition, with a gunshot wound to his side.

The Harris County shooting continues a trend of violence over the holiday season. Three people were shot at a North Carolina shopping mall on Black Friday, including a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a ricochet bullet. (RELATED: Two Teens Shot At Haunted Hayride)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.