She ‘Hung Up On Me’ — Rep. Lauren Boebert Releases Video Detailing Alleged Fiery Phone Call With Rep. Ilhan Omar

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert released a video Monday detailing her alleged fiery phone call with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after apologizing Friday to the Muslim community, saying Omar hung up the phone on her.

Boebert released a video on Instagram saying she reached out to Omar on Friday to discuss their differences after she made comments about Omar, which Omar called “Anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“I had reached out to her Friday and three days later I was able to connect with her on the phone because I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks. Now as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion. So I told her that. Even after I put out a public statement to that effect. She said that she still wanted a public apology, because what I had done wasn’t good enough,” Boebert said in the video.

“So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press, and I continued to press back. And then, Representative Omar hung up on me. Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat party,” she continued.

The original incident stems from a video that showed Boebert telling her supporters in Colorado about an alleged recent elevator ride with Omar. Boebert said she witnessed a Capitol police officer run toward them “with fret all over his face” to try and stop the elevator door from closing while the two were inside.

“I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,’” Boebert said in the video as her supporters cheered. “I looked over and I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

“Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person,” Boebert added in the video.(RELATED: Rep. Lauren Boebert Apologizes To Muslim Community After Ilhan Omar Comments)

Boebert then apologized for the comments and said she reached out to Omar to speak with her directly, however, the phone call did not appear to have brought the two any closer.

“I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert said in a statement to Fox News. “I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

Omar said that Boebert made the entire story up.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted Thursday night. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized,” Omar said on Twitter. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Omar has received support from a number of members of the progressive Congressional group “the Squad” and others. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Shamefully Defecates’ On Congress After Colorado Rep Taunts Her Over ‘Husband-Brother’)

Omar called for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take action, saying “normalizing bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims.”

Her office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment about the phone call.