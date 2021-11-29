Business

Jack Dorsey Expected To Step Down As Twitter CEO: REPORT

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder &amp; CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The crypto conference is expected to draw 50,000 people and runs from Friday, June 4 through June 6th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his position leading the social media company, CNBC reported, citing multiple sources.

It’s unclear exactly why Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and currently serves as chief executive of financial technology firm Square, will step down, according to CNBC. Private equity firm Elliot Management previously attempted to oust Dorsey in 2020, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear who is set to succeed Dorsey, CNBC said. Twitter’s share price rose 11% following the news reports, according to CNBC. (RELATED: JD Vance Says Twitter Suspended His Campaign Press Account With ‘No Explanation’)

Twitter unrolled several new features for its platform in recent months, including a feature called “Spaces” that allows users to communicate with one another in a voice chat mode. The social media company also released a feature called “Twitter Blue” which allows users to access ad-free news coverage and other features through the Twitter platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

