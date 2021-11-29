Jack Dorsey Expected To Step Down As Twitter CEO: REPORT

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his position leading the social media company, CNBC reported, citing multiple sources.

It’s unclear exactly why Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and currently serves as chief executive of financial technology firm Square, will step down, according to CNBC. Private equity firm Elliot Management previously attempted to oust Dorsey in 2020, the outlet reported.

Twitter shares surge 11% in pre-market trading after sources tell CNBC that @Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as CEO of the company https://t.co/Su2rksNXxj pic.twitter.com/vHwYAg2kdR — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 29, 2021

It’s unclear who is set to succeed Dorsey, CNBC said. Twitter’s share price rose 11% following the news reports, according to CNBC. (RELATED: JD Vance Says Twitter Suspended His Campaign Press Account With ‘No Explanation’)

Twitter unrolled several new features for its platform in recent months, including a feature called “Spaces” that allows users to communicate with one another in a voice chat mode. The social media company also released a feature called “Twitter Blue” which allows users to access ad-free news coverage and other features through the Twitter platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.