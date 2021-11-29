Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Gets Stuck During Bungee-Jumping Entrance

Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville captured the attention of spectators with a bungee cord mishap during his entrance Sunday as the team hosted the Atlanta Falcons.

Performing his signature entry of bungee jumping over the stadium, Jaxson begins by plunging off a platform with a quick backflip. Video shows a problem ensuing during the middle of his stunt.

Easily one of the most dedicated mascots in the NFL 💪 🤣@Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/kDrgt8aF7h — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

Jaxson became suspended in the air, unable to do anything. He was ultimately lowered into the stadium’s upper deck.

Fans, spectators, and media outlets took to social media to cast the spotlight on Jaxson.

“The Jaguars mascot got stuck on his bungie and had to be lowered into the stands. Nothing good is happening for the Jags right now,” SB Nation tweeted Sunday.

The Jaguars mascot got stuck on his bungie and had to be lowered into the stands. Nothing good is happening for the Jags right now. pic.twitter.com/FX9mcgzY30 — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 28, 2021

“PICTURED: The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Season (Colorized)” another Twitter user posted, taking a jab at the now 2-9 team.

PICTURED: The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Season (Colorized) https://t.co/GTaNu3dHhC — 41-10Tree (@UrinatingTree) November 28, 2021

The Comeback described the mishap as “the perfect metaphor for Urban Meyer’s first season as [the team’s] head coach” since Jaxson was left with nowhere to go but down. (RELATED: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan ‘Absolutely’ Believes In Urban Meyer As The Team’s Head Coach).