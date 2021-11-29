Lindsay Lohan Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged

Lindsay Lohan definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared the life-changing news that she’s engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The 35-year-old actress was all smiles in a series of photos she posted on Instagram Sunday of her and Shammas looking cozy. In one shot, the huge diamond engagement ring was clearly visible.

She captioned her post, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love." It also included a diamond ring emoji.

The “Parent Trap” star’s mom, Dina Lohan, responded to the exciting news and wrote on her Instagram Story, “My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings,” People magazine noted.

Lohan recently announced her return to acting after sharing a picture from the set of a Holiday romantic comedy due out on Netflix next year.

She has appeared in a few projects over the last decade which included a recurring role in the British TV comedy “Sick Note” in 2018 and starring in her own MTV reality show “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” in 2019. But for the most part, she’s been out of the spotlight since the early 2010’s after making headlines in tabloids for years due to personal issues.