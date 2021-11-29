Madison, Wisconsin, Named The Best City In America For Singles

Madison, Wisconsin, is apparently the best city in the country for singles.

WalletHub released a study on the best cities for single people and the home of the University of Wisconsin came in at the top. Seattle, Portland, Denver and Austin rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The study was based on economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

These results shouldn’t shock anyone at all. Madison is a hell of a city, and I say that as someone who spent years there.

It’s a city full of college students and young professionals, it’s reasonably cheap and a lot of people are looking to impress.

Add all that up and you have a recipe for dating success.

It’s literally impossible to go to Madison and not have a good time. All anyone wants to do is party and support the Badgers.

I could tell stories for days, but we might have to keep those in the vault until a later date.

All I’ll say is that if you’ve never visited Madison before, I suggest you do. Trust me when I say you’re going to have a hell of a time!