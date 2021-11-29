Michigan Beating Ohio State Gets Absurd TV Ratings

Michigan beating Ohio State put up some insane TV ratings.

The Wolverines pulled off a shocking upset over the Buckeyes this past Saturday, and the game captivated the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

According to John Ourand, the early data suggests around 15 million people might have watched, which is just an insane number.

The data isn’t final, but the early numbers show it was an absolute massacre compared to the rest of Saturday’s slate.

Early numbers suggest that Ohio State-Michigan could end up with 14-15 million viewers. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 28, 2021

If the game does have 15 million viewers in the final data, it’ll go down as one of the most-watched games of all time.

For a regular season matchup, that’s a number you simply don’t see. It’s absolutely unheard of.

The game’s metered market rating came in at a 9.1. By comparison, the Michigan-Michigan State game had a metered market rating 5.4, and it ended up as the most-watched game all season. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 28, 2021

Of course, I’m not really surprised. This was the season everyone thought Michigan might actually have had a shot to pull off the upset, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Buckeyes were manhandled while in Ann Arbor from the start of the game. It was a dominating performance for Jim Harbaugh and his team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

It’s always a great thing for the country when the ratings are booming, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend. Props to Michigan for putting on a show.