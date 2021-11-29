Editorial

Michigan Beating Ohio State Gets Absurd TV Ratings

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michigan beating Ohio State put up some insane TV ratings.

The Wolverines pulled off a shocking upset over the Buckeyes this past Saturday, and the game captivated the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

According to John Ourand, the early data suggests around 15 million people might have watched, which is just an insane number.

The data isn’t final, but the early numbers show it was an absolute massacre compared to the rest of Saturday’s slate.

If the game does have 15 million viewers in the final data, it’ll go down as one of the most-watched games of all time.

For a regular season matchup, that’s a number you simply don’t see. It’s absolutely unheard of.

Of course, I’m not really surprised. This was the season everyone thought Michigan might actually have had a shot to pull off the upset, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Buckeyes were manhandled while in Ann Arbor from the start of the game. It was a dominating performance for Jim Harbaugh and his team.

 

A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

It’s always a great thing for the country when the ratings are booming, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend. Props to Michigan for putting on a show.