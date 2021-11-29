REPORT: Tristan Thompson Has Fan Thrown Out Of The Kings/Grizzlies Game For Comments About The Kardashian Family

Tristan Thompson reportedly had a fan tossed from the Kings/Grizzlies game Sunday.

According to Drew Hill, a fan was chirping the Kings star during the game in Memphis, and he had them removed for comments about the Kardashian family.

Thompson has been tied on and off again to Khloe Kardashian and they have a child together.

Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 29, 2021

Obviously, we don’t know the specifics of what was said, but what the hell is up with athletes throwing people out of games?

LeBron James just recently had a pair of fans tossed and now Thompson has had a fan removed for allegedly making comments about the Kardashians.

LeBron James Pulls Off A Humiliating Move With Two Fans. Has He Hit A New Low? https://t.co/yawFmCwnPb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 29, 2021

Honestly, I just don’t find it that bad at all. If they’re threatening to hurt someone, then I totally understand getting rid of them.

However, if they’re just talking trash, I don’t see any reason for them to be removed. We’re talking about grown men. If they can’t handle chirping from the fans, they’re in the wrong line of work.

It’s really that simple in my mind. If a fan isn’t doing anything illegal or issuing threats, you have no reason to complain.

You’re getting paid millions of dollars to play a game! Count your cash and tune them out!