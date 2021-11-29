Superstar Singer Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After She Says Her Body ‘Just Gave Out’

Superstar singer Teyana Taylor had to be hospitalized after she said her body simply “just gave out,” and she has since canceled several shows.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals….,” the 30-year-old actress and singer captioned her Instagram post after being taken to the hospital. (RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Singer Hospitalized, Show Cancelled)

“Thank you for being so understanding,” she added, after canceling a show in Connecticut. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.” (RELATED: Report: Singer Tamar Braxton Hospitalized Following ‘Possible Overdose’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” Taylor continued. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage. Y’all know I’m with the shits! y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down…..”

The model explained she went to the ER where she got “proper fluids and nutrients put back into” her body. She also said would take the next few days off “to continue to recover” and she’d make it up to fans in Connecticut.

According to TMZ, it is unclear what exactly shut the superstar down, but she’s had a rocky few months. In August, she said doctors found lumps in her breast and she underwent emergency surgery. She later was given the all-clear.

Taylor married to NBA player Iman Shumpert in 2016, Page Six noted. The couple shares two children together.