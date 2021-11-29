Tiger Woods Says He’s Being ‘Realistic’ About PGA Tour And Will ‘Never’ Play ‘Full Time, Ever Again’

Tiger Woods said he’s being “realistic” about playing in the PGA Tour and said he won’t ever play “full time, ever again” following major car accident injuries.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day – never full time, ever again – but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did,” the legendary golfer explained during an interview with Golf Digest published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” he added. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” Woods continued. “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods Speaks Out After Sheriff’s Office Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Car Crash)

The 45-year-old professional golfer said despite his leg injuries from the accident in February he can “still participate in the game of golf” and still hopefully “click off a tournament here or there.”

But he admitted that his days of climbing a mountain again and getting all the way to the top” isn’t a “realistic expectation” for him.

Woods was injured in a major car accident after he lost control of his car while in Los Angeles earlier this year.

He suffered a damaged tibia and fibula and he said his rehabilitation has not gone as fast as he had hoped after he spent three months in a hospital-type bed in his home, followed by a wheelchair and then crutches.

“I have so far to go … I’m not even at the halfway point,” Tiger explained.