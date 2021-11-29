Woman At A Vegas Golden Knights Game Uses Her Fake Leg During A Brawl

A woman used her fake leg during a brawl in an insane video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @hockey_db, a woman at the Vegas Golden Knights/Edmonton Oilers game popped off her prosthetic leg and swung it around during an altercation with some fellow fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible video below. It’ll be one of the strangest things you see all day.

A prosthetic leg was used in a fight tonight in Vegas at T-Mobile arena. #VegasBorn via @stevemcomedy pic.twitter.com/8cBnSLl621 — HockeyDB (@hockey_db) November 28, 2021

What an absolutely bizarre video. There’s really no other way to describe it. Imagine getting in a fight and seeing a woman pop off her leg to use it as a tool.

If that doesn’t make you laugh, then I don’t know what will.

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, fans are back in the stands and the brawling is out of control.

Every single time I hop on the internet to see what’s going on, I see more and more people fighting each other.

I guess America is really healing after all!

