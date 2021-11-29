Zendaya Goes Braless In Gold Snake Spine Black Gown In Paris

Zendaya definitely stole the show Monday in Paris when she stepped out braless in a stunning form-fitted gown with a snake design on the back.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when she went braless in the 3/4 length sleeve black floor-length number during her appearance at the 2021 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The dress was basically backless except for a gold snake spine that was two-headed and went down past her waist. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, gold earrings and black high heels.

One clip posted on Twitter from the evening’s event, showed just how incredible the back of the superstar’s, born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman’s, dress really was.

The "Dune" star often wows on the red carpet at various events.