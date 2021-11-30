Adam McKay Says He No Longer Speaks With Will Ferrell After Falling Out Over Los Angeles Lakers Series

Hollywood stars Adam McKay and Will Ferrell are no longer on speaking terms.

The two icons used to have a production company together, but things fell apart hard and fast after McKay opted to cast John C. Reilly over Ferrell in an upcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers. How bad did the decision damage their relationship? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ferrell apparently has no interest in speaking with his former business partner, according to a Variety profile.

“In a way, the ‘vanity fair’ is over. Like, the idea of celebrity. Personal profiles are becoming really ridiculous. Who the fuck cares about Adam McKay?” Herewith, my profile of Adam McKay for @VanityFair https://t.co/hZ2dP2DYKW — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) November 29, 2021

Vanity Fair wrote the following in part in its profile of the Hollywood legend:

McKay says he’s written emails to Ferrell, attempting a rapprochement, but has never heard back. ‘I f**ked up on how I handled that,’ McKay laments. ‘It’s the old thing of keep your side of the street clean. I should have just done everything by the book.’ ‘In my head, I was like, ‘We’ll let all this blow over. Six months to a year, we’ll sit down, we’ll laugh about it and go, It’s all business junk, who gives a sh*t? We worked together for 25 years. Are we really going to let this go away?’’ But Ferrell, he continues, ‘took it as a way deeper hurt than I ever imagined and I tried to reach out to him, and I reminded him of some slights that were thrown my way that were never apologized for.’

Obviously, you never want to see great friendships end, and that’s especially true when talking about two guys with a deep history.

McKay and Ferrell are two comedy icons, and they’ve done some amazing work together. “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights,” “The Other Guys” and “Anchorman” are all outstanding films.

Adam McKay tells @joehagansays the real reason his partnership with Will Ferrell ended. Rare to see a Hollywood big shot be so candid about this sort of thing.https://t.co/XPaN0WFyUp pic.twitter.com/hHw1tfF8ad — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) November 29, 2021

Now, the two aren’t on speaking terms anymore, which mostly seems to be by Ferrell’s choosing. It’s unfortunate and it probably means we’re done getting awesome content from the duo.

As a fan of comedy and movies, it’s really unfortunate because they were borderline unstoppable when together.

Hopefully, they find a way to iron everything out down the road. The last thing fans want is for these two legends of the game to never work together again.