Army Unveils Incredible Uniforms Honoring The Special Forces For The Navy Game

Army’s uniforms for the Navy game are absolutely incredible.

The Black Knights recently unveiled their “United We Stand” uniforms, which honor the special forces teams that hit back in 9/11 in the aftermath of 9/11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“In the immediate wake of the 9/11 attacks, Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas (ODAs) from the 5th Special Forces Group were called upon to rapidly deploy from Fort Campbell, KY to Afghanistan. These are the ODAs we honor with this year’s Army-Navy uniform—the ODAs of Task Force Dagger,” the announcement read in part. You can watch the reveal video below. It’s 100% pure America.

I’ve seen a lot of awesome uniforms over the years, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen any this good. These uniforms are absolutely sick.

I’m sure Navy will have some great threads as well, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll beat uniforms honoring our elite warriors that kicked down the door to Afghanistan.

I’m a big sucker for great uniforms, and that’s especially true when we’re talking about the service academies.

Of all the service academy unis we’ve ever seen, I don’t remember any being better than these “United We Stand” threads.

Props to Army for giving players and fans some of the best uniforms we’ve ever seen. The stakes have certainly been raised!