New Bodycam Footage Appears To Show NBC Producer Admitting To Following Rittenhouse Jury Bus

Bodycam footage from a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer appears to show the moment an NBC freelancer admitted to following the Kyle Rittenhouse jury bus while under instruction from bosses in New York.

The footage shows an officer pulling over a man, who identifies himself as a producer for NBC.

“I work for NBC. [I’m a] producer,” the man, believed to be James Morrison, said.

“Were you following a vehicle?” the unidentified police officer can be heard asking.

“I was trying to see … I was being called by New York, maybe you need to follow up.., I was trying to do what they told me to do.”

“New York told you to follow a vehicle?” the officer asked.

“Yes,” the producer said.

remember when the media claimed the NBC reporter wasn’t following the jury? Listen to his own words pic.twitter.com/Imj87UsqPL — crypto lefty🌹 (@leftyinvests) November 30, 2021

“How did they know about this vehicle?” the officer pressed.

The producer then said it was “discrete” and he was “just trying to find a location.”

The officer, speaking with other officers, said the producer “was told to follow somebody, follow this vehicle, from his office in New York.”

The man, believed to be Morrison, then called his New York office. (RELATED: EDITORIAL: NBC Issues Carefully Worded Statement After Judge Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Trial)

“Hey law enforcement wants to talk to you,” Morrison said before handing his phone to the officer. The screen said Irene Byon, and Irene later confirmed her identity.

The officer began to ask why Morrison was allegedly instructed to follow a vehicle before the footage stops.

MSNBC was banned from covering the remainder of the Rittenhouse trial after an individual identifying himself as a producer was caught allegedly following the jury bus.

Judge Bruce Schroeder and the Kenosha Police Department both confirmed the incident, with authorities announcing that a person who claimed to be affiliated with “a national media outlet was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic related citations.”

“Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors,” Kenosha Police said.

Schroeder called the matter “very serious.”

NBC News later released a statement claiming a “freelancer” had no intentions of photographing the jurors.

“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic violation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”