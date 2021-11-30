Britney Spears Makes Two Posts In 24 Hours About Being On ‘Right Medication’

Britney Spears made not one but two posts in a 24-hour period about being on the “right medication” following the end of her nearly 14-year conservatorship.

“That beautiful … nice … and warm fucking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here!” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram Monday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago,” she added. “Damn I can actually pray …. It feels so good to just BE HERE! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me,” Spears continued. “I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME!”

On Tuesday, she returned to the social media site and posted a message about her word of the week being “intention,” as she explained that her “intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see” her and it inspires them to “write, dance, cry, laugh, sing or just speak.”

“I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn’t be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever !!!!” the “Toxic” hitmaker wrote. “My intention is to give people hope … I know I’m lucky to be present and exist today!”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker said she fought for the right to just be present and exist for “an extremely long time” and she’s “grateful for that.”

“But also I still need lots of healing,” she added. “Not therapy … but the kind of healing that comes from within! I have hope and the intention to do my best …. period! That’s all I have … intention! Pssss don’t you just love English?”

The superstar singer recently posted on social media about being thankful and feeling on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.

Britney had been under conservatorship since 2008 which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.