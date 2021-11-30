Editorial

Bryce Young Is The Heisman Leader In The Latest Odds

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 24-22 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Bryce Young is the Heisman favorite.

According to 247Sports, Caesars has the Alabama quarterback at -200 to win the Heisman. Ohio State C.J. Stroud, who was the previous favorite, is down to +400. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other player in the country is close.

The Heisman race more or less came to an end in Ann Arbor this past Saturday. As soon as Michigan beat Ohio State, Stroud’s Heisman hopes came crashing down.

Later in the day, Bryce Young led one of the best drives of the season to force overtime against the Auburn Tigers.

I’m not sure there are many voters who watched Saturday and walked away thinking Stroud should still be the guy to win the most prestigious trophy in all of college sports.

A lot can still happen with Alabama and Georgia facing off this Saturday in the SEC championship, but I fail to see a scenario unfolding where anyone else wins the trophy.

At this point, it’s clearly Bryce Young’s to lose.