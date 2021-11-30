Bryce Young Is The Heisman Leader In The Latest Odds

Bryce Young is the Heisman favorite.

According to 247Sports, Caesars has the Alabama quarterback at -200 to win the Heisman. Ohio State C.J. Stroud, who was the previous favorite, is down to +400.

No other player in the country is close.

The Heisman race more or less came to an end in Ann Arbor this past Saturday. As soon as Michigan beat Ohio State, Stroud’s Heisman hopes came crashing down.

Later in the day, Bryce Young led one of the best drives of the season to force overtime against the Auburn Tigers.

97 YARD TOUCHDOWN DRIVE TO TIE THE GAME! BRYCE YOUNG 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sc3Lp2xv6F — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2021

I’m not sure there are many voters who watched Saturday and walked away thinking Stroud should still be the guy to win the most prestigious trophy in all of college sports.

A lot can still happen with Alabama and Georgia facing off this Saturday in the SEC championship, but I fail to see a scenario unfolding where anyone else wins the trophy.

Bryce Young went most of the game without a TD. Then he led @AlabamaFTBL on a 98-yard game-tying TD drive and won the game in quadruple overtime. pic.twitter.com/orXezIXRC8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

At this point, it’s clearly Bryce Young’s to lose.