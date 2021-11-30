‘Awkward For CNN’: Brian Stelter Says Chris Cuomo Revelations ‘Cast Some Doubt’ On His ‘Interactions With Press’

CNN’s Brian Stelter took a jab Monday at Chris Cuomo, claiming new revelations that Cuomo worked with his brother’s, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s, inner circle to fight sexual misconduct allegations, cast doubt on Cuomo’s “interactions with the press.”

Following Gov. Cuomo’s August resignation, Chris Cuomo told viewers that he “never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.”

A Monday released transcript from New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed Cuomo was far more involved in his brother’s case than he let on, prompting criticism from Stelter.

“Monday’s revelations cast some doubt on his statement about his interactions with the press,” Stelter co-wrote with CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Sonia Moghe.

Cuomo used his contacts in the media to get more information about his brother’s accusers and also appeared to work with then- top aide Melissa DeRosa about preparing responses for his brother, according to the documents. In one series of messages from March, the CNN host begged DeRosa to allow him to “help with the prep.”

Cuomo also said he had “a lead on the wedding girl,” referring to allegations from Anna Ruch, who accused the former governor of unwanted advances. In another series of texts, DeRosa asked Cuomo to “check your sources” about a “rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow.”

Cuomo later responded “on it” followed by “no one has heard that yet” 40 minutes later.

CNN issued a statement Monday promising the company would review the documents. (RELATED: Bill Maher Slams Liberal Media For Ignoring Hunter Biden Laptop Right To Cuomo’s Face)

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said, according to CNBC. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”