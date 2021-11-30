CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo ‘Indefinitely’

CNN announced Tuesday that Chris Cuomo would be suspended “indefinitely” following bombshell evidence that he worked closely with his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid allegations of sexual assault.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday, according to CNN. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

Key part of @CNNPR statement: Execs “appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second,” HOWEVER, “these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.” https://t.co/ZaWJNe0IOO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2021

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” CNN continued. “But we also appreciate the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

“As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James released Monday a transcript detailing that Chris Cuomo was involved in what appeared to be a cover-up in his brother’s sexual assault case.

The documents show Chris Cuomo used his contacts in the media to get more information about his brother’s accusers and appeared to work with then-top aid Melissa DeRosa about preparing responses for his brother. (RELATED: ‘Awkward For CNN’: Brian Stelter Says Chris Cuomo Revelations ‘Cast Some Doubt’ On His ‘Interactions With Press’)

In one series of messages, DeRosa asked Chris Cuomo to “check your sources” about a “rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow.”

Cuomo responded “on it” before following up 40 minutes later that “no one has heard that yet.”

CNN announced Monday they’d be reviewing the documents as part of an investigation.

Chris Cuomo originally denied involvement in his brother’s case, saying one week prior to the former governor’s resignation that “I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously had a conflict.”