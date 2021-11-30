Georgia Leads The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Michigan Rises To Two

Georgia is still the top team in America with the regular season in the books.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and the Bulldogs are still sitting in the top spot as we enter conference championship weekend.

Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati rounded out the top four. Oklahoma State and Notre Dame are in the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

As I’ve said for the past several weeks, I have nothing against Georgia being in the top spot. They’re undefeated, won the SEC East and will play Alabama for the SEC title.

They have every right in the world to be ranked number one and it’s not a surprise among fans that they’re still holding onto that spot.

As for Michigan rising up to the second spot, I’d say they’ve earned it after the absolute beatdown they dished out to OSU this past weekend.

The Wolverines looked dominant and have earned the spot.

As for Wisconsin, we dropped all the way out of the top 25 after losing to Minnesota. That’s right, folks! We’re not even ranked anymore.

What an utter disaster in Madison.

Now, we sit and wait for the conference championship games. I can’t wait!