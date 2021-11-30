EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Talks Season Four, Kayce’s Story Arc And The Show’s Ending

I sat down with “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes to talk about season four, and he dropped a bomb about the show’s ending.

As you all know, I’m a monster fan of the hit show with Kevin Costner and Grimes has blown up since taking the role of John Dutton’s youngest son Kayce. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

Sat down with @Yellowstone star Luke Grimes to talk about season four, what the future holds and much more. Interview will be out tomorrow! PS: This interview is a first ballot hall of fame selection for great hair all around. pic.twitter.com/fmUgKdlK1m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2021

During our interview, we touched on Kayce’s story arc, what he thinks about his character and he dropped a bit of info about the show’s ending. Apparently, Taylor Sheridan knows exactly how “Yellowstone” will end but it’s such a secret that not even Grimes knows what’s ahead for Kayce when the credits roll for the last time.

