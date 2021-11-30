Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Talks Season Four, Kayce’s Story Arc And The Show’s Ending

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
I sat down with “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes to talk about season four, and he dropped a bomb about the show’s ending.

As you all know, I’m a monster fan of the hit show with Kevin Costner and Grimes has blown up since taking the role of John Dutton’s youngest son Kayce. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

During our interview, we touched on Kayce’s story arc, what he thinks about his character and he dropped a bit of info about the show’s ending. Apparently, Taylor Sheridan knows exactly how “Yellowstone” will end but it’s such a secret that not even Grimes knows what’s ahead for Kayce when the credits roll for the last time.

Give it a watch below.

For those of you who haven’t seen my previous interviews with Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille, you can catch both below.

I won’t say which one was my favorite. I’ll let you guys all decide for yourselves!

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, I hope you’re all watching “Yellowstone,” and there’s no reason to be sitting one the sidelines.

Fire it up and make sure to catch a new episode Sunday night!