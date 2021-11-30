Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Claims He Was A ‘Real Victim’ Of Racist Attack

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer claimed Monday that his client “is a real victim” of a “real crime,” despite allegations from prosecutors that the former “Empire” star had staged a hate crime hoax.

Prosecutor Dan Webb had argued that the actor paid brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, a $3,500 check to help orchestrate a fraudulent attack. However, defense lawyer Nenye Uche objected, claiming the brothers attacked Smollett because they did not like him and said “is a real victim,” reported The Associated Press (AP). (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Top Democrats Called Jussie Smollet Hate Crime Hoax A “Lynching”)

Flashback to the gullible, stupid people who jumped on the #JussieSmollett bandwagon. The actor is finally in trial this week over the hate crime hoax. https://t.co/6R4aH17E7d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 30, 2021

Uche also claimed that the brothers were unreliable, saying their story had changed and that the brothers “are going to lie to your face.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollet, Osundairo Brother Went Through ‘Dry Run’ Of Hate crime Hoax, Prosecutor Says)

According to Chicago Police, Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to stage the attack, which included racial and homophobic slurs, pouring bleach on him and placing a noose around his neck. However, the brothers claim that money was for training around a music video that Smollett was slated to appear in.

While both brothers will take the witness stand, it remains unclear as to whether Smollett will testify. The former “Empire” star has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report to police and faces up to three years in prison.