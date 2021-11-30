‘Brother…. I Love You’: Jussie Smollett’s Text To Osundairo Brother After Alleged Attack Surfaces For First Time

Theis now being questioned about a tweet by one Osundairo brothers asking a follower “why are you following Frank Ocean, you know that n—a gay, right?” Theis said he did not interrogate the brothers about that tweet. Again: defense trying to paint the brothers as homophobic. — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) November 30, 2021

Authorities had originally thought the Osundairo brothers were the culprits in the alleged attack. However, after receiving the text message from Smollett, the brothers elected to work with the police, thus turning suspicions on Smollett and an alleged orchestrated attack, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The prosecution’s first witness, Chicago Police detective Michael Theis, reportedly testified Tuesday that police eventually “determined that the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event and that it did not occur,” despite authorities viewing Smollett as the victim at the outset.

The former “Empire” star has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report to police. He faces up to three years in prison.