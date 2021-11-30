‘Have The Military Run It’: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Wants Military Enforcement Of Vaccine Mandate

CNBC host Jim Cramer expressed frustration Monday with people who have chosen to not get vaccinated for COVID-19 and proposed the idea of a nationwide vaccine mandate for all Americans to be handled by the military.

“How do we save lives and get business back and put dinner on the table? Simple: the federal government needs to require vaccines,” Cramer stated during an episode of “Mad Money.” Cramer elaborated, “There are still some things that need to be done at a national level, and this is one of them.” (RELATED: Heritage Foundation Launches Fresh Lawsuit Against Biden Admin Over Vaccine Mandate)

WATCH:

A vaccine requirement is essential in winning the war against COVID, @JimCramer said pic.twitter.com/CLkKU83h3m — Mad Money On CNBC (@MadMoneyOnCNBC) November 30, 2021

“It’s time to admit we have to go to war against Covid. Require vaccinations universally. And have the military run it,” Cramer went on to say. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status in court, and even then you need to help in the war effort by staying home until we finally beat this thing.”

Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and has served as the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” since 2005. The show provides the audience with Cramer’s advice and insight into the stock market.

President Joe Biden stated Monday, “If people are vaccinated and wear their mask, there is no need for the lockdown,” and that lockdowns were “off the table for now.”

Biden also stated he plans to release a more detailed strategy on Thursday for fighting COVID-19 and the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead.