People Get In A Massive Brawl At The Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport In Crazy Viral Video

Some people at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport are making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted Tuesday by @signalsofvirtue, a group of people were trading punches during a massive brawl that started for unknown reasons.

Watch the insane brawl video below. It will have your head spinning in circles.

Unexplained brawl at MSP Airport in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/SdgwQNTSVP — Signals of Virtue (@signalsofvirtue) November 30, 2021

You know nature is healing when people are brawling in airports. That’s just a fact. I was actually at MSP last summer and it was completely empty.

I couldn’t even find a place to eat or drink a beer. Clearly, times have changed because we now have people throw haymakers at each other.

I don’t understand why people seem so hellbent on fighting each other these days, but it’s a trend that is only increasing.

It seems like I get several great fight videos a week. I guess people being locked down for so long didn’t exactly increase positivity!

Next time, everyone needs to take a deep breath and learn to walk away.