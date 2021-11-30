Editorial

Missouri Couple Wins $3 Million Playing The Lottery After Previously Winning $250,000

Lottery (Credit: Shutterstock Stephen VanHorn)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A married couple in Missouri are among the luckiest people in the country.

According to Jeff Bernthal, an unnamed couple from Washington County, Missouri recently won $3 million playing a scratch off lottery ticket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most impressive part? This isn’t their first time winning the lottery. Previously, they cashed in to the tune of $250,000.

I don’t read too many lottery stories, but ones like this always tend to blow my mind. I just can’t imagine winning the lottery once, let alone doing it twice in a major way.

If you won $250,000 playing the lottery, you’re already among the luckiest people on the planet. Winning $3 million after already winning a quarter of a million dollars is downright absurd.

If there’s a club consisting of the luckiest people on the planet, this lucky couple is 100% in it! There’s no doubt about that.

Now, will the government take a hefty chunk in taxes? Without a doubt, but they still became millionaires with their winning ticket, if they weren’t already in the double comma club.

Don’t spend it all in one place! Make sure to save at least a little!