Missouri Couple Wins $3 Million Playing The Lottery After Previously Winning $250,000

A married couple in Missouri are among the luckiest people in the country.

According to Jeff Bernthal, an unnamed couple from Washington County, Missouri recently won $3 million playing a scratch off lottery ticket.

The most impressive part? This isn’t their first time winning the lottery. Previously, they cashed in to the tune of $250,000.

This Washington County, Mo couple is celebrating a winning $3 million scratch off lotto ticket. A few years ago they won a $250k lotto prize. Latest winning ticket sold at Short’s Stop Convenience store near Potosi. pic.twitter.com/mQDww0d5b7 — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 24, 2021

I don’t read too many lottery stories, but ones like this always tend to blow my mind. I just can’t imagine winning the lottery once, let alone doing it twice in a major way.

Max Bouldin of #Trinity bought a $10 ticket and won his 2nd $1 million prize! He purchased the Jumbo Bucks ticket from Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62. In July of 2018, Bouldin won $1 million on Extreme Millions. “I feel so blessed,” he said. #NCLottery https://t.co/7fRbrUoMDW pic.twitter.com/uqAKMyI5bo — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 30, 2021

If you won $250,000 playing the lottery, you’re already among the luckiest people on the planet. Winning $3 million after already winning a quarter of a million dollars is downright absurd.

If there’s a club consisting of the luckiest people on the planet, this lucky couple is 100% in it! There’s no doubt about that.

Now, will the government take a hefty chunk in taxes? Without a doubt, but they still became millionaires with their winning ticket, if they weren’t already in the double comma club.

Don’t spend it all in one place! Make sure to save at least a little!