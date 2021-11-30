Biden Won’t Visit Waukesha Victims’ Families Because It ‘Requires A Lot Of Assets,’ Psaki Says

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki why President Joe Biden has yet to visit the victims of the Waukesha massacre during a press briefing Monday.

The suspect, Darryl Brooks, allegedly drove his car through a Christmas Parade on Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Biden condemned the attack and stated that his administration was monitoring the situation closely. However, Doocy pressed Psaki in the briefing on why Biden has yet to visit the victims despite fresh details from prosecutors.

“Since the president said that this administration is monitoring this situation closely,” Doocy asked Psaki, “It has been revealed by prosecutors that the assailant swerved his truck side-to-side, as part of an intentional act, to run over as many people as possible.”

“Why hasn’t the president visited the members of this Christmas parade attack?” Doocy asked.

Doocy: “Since [Biden] said that this administration is monitoring the situation in Waukesha closely, it has revealed…the assailant swerved his truck side-to-side to run over as many people as possible…Why hasn’t [he] visited the members of this Christmas parade attack?” (6/6) pic.twitter.com/dAUvsP64Ff — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2021

“We’ve been in touch, obviously, with officials there; and we’re all watching as people are recovering,” Psaki responded, “and this is such a difficult time of year for this to happen. It’s difficult anytime,”

“Any President going to visit a community requires a lot of assets, requires taking their resources, and it’s not something that I have a trip previewed at this plan,” Psaki said. “We remain in touch with local officials. and certainly, our hearts are with the community as they’ve gone through such a difficult time.” Psaki concluded.

Doocy also asked questions about Biden being caught shopping without a mask, the hypocrisy of Biden criticizing former President Donald Trump for enacting a travel ban and the continuation and reinstatement of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that Biden vowed to end. (RELATED: Psaki Says Biden Was Criticizing ‘Xenophobic’ Tweet From Trump, Not Travel Restrictions)

Brooks has been charged with a sixth count of first-degree homicide after an 8-year-old succumbed to his injuries.