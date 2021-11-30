Police: Two Men Fire Off Roughly 35 Shots, Killing 14-Year-Old Who Got Hit With 18 Bullets

Two men shot a teenager more than a dozen times Monday evening while waiting for a bus, according to authorities.

Samir Jefferson, 14, was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after medics found the teenager hit with at least 18 bullets, 6abc reported. Bullet holes were found in the side of the Rite Aid near the crime scene as well as 35 shell casings from two different guns, police said.

Jefferson was waiting for a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus near Feltonville when he was struck multiple times. Detectives said Jefferson’s killing was targeted and surveillance video helped law enforcement follow two person of interest, KSLA12 reported. (RELATED: Philadelphia School District Considering ‘Gag Order’ To Prevent Employees From Talking To Media)



#NEW: 14yo fatally shot 10 times here at Rising Sun Ave & Wyoming Ave. 35 shots from two guns. @PhillyPolice stopped two cars nearby – persons of interest in custody. More to come on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/XtTEz0OmKO — Kristen Johanson (KJ) (@KristenJohanson) November 29, 2021

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “They find a teenage boy laying on the sidewalk. He’s shot many, many times,” he continued, according to KSLA12.

“We live here. We sleep here. We’re fools to think that this is anyone’s job but ours,” said Mazzie Casher, co-founder of Philly Truce, according to KSLA12. Casher was in charge of a community patrol in West Philadelphia over Thanksgiving weekend.

At least 507 homicides have occurred this year in Philadelphia, 6abc reported.