PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Great Opportunity For Another Huge Basketball Win Against Georgia Tech

Wisconsin has a huge Wednesday night basketball game against Georgia Tech.

Right now, the Badgers and Yellow Jackets are both 5-1 and both teams are looking to find another gritty win to add to their resumes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After running through the Maui Invitational, it’s now time for the Badgers to earn another huge win by beating Georgia Tech.

Pretty much everyone in the country ignored Wisconsin coming into the season. Nobody wanted to give us an ounce of respect.

We were an afterthought. Well, that’s not the case anymore after we dominated in Vegas and beat three previously undefeated teams.

Now, with the Badgers sitting at 5-1, we’re ranked 23rd in the AP Poll and Georgia Tech is the next victim on the schedule.

If you want to be the best, you have to embrace playing tough competition and playing a 5-1 Georgia Tech team certainly gets my adrenaline pumping.

We need to dig deep, find some grit and elbow grease and continue our momentum from the Maui Invitational.

This team has all the pieces needed to be special and I hope we continue to figure out a way to earn wins.

Make sure to catch the game at 9:15 EST on ESPN2!