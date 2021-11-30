The Raiders Beating The Cowboys Gets Absurd TV Ratings

The Las Vegas Raiders beating the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thanksgiving Day put up some outrageous TV ratings.

According to a Tuesday report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Raiders earning a massive win over Dallas averaged 37.84 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number makes it the most-watched Thanksgiving Day game since 1993.

Next time someone tries to convince you that the NFL is failing or that America isn’t in love with football, just pull up these stats for them.

You don’t even really need to say a word because the numbers speak for themselves. It was the most-watched Thanksgiving football game since I was an incredibly young child.

Not only is the NFL not failing, business is absolutely booming when it comes to TV ratings. Even the Lions/Bears game earlier in the day averaged a staggering 26.75 million viewers, according to the same report.

When a game between the Lions and Bears is drawing that kind of viewership, you know Roger Goodell is smiling ear-to-ear.

Americans love watching football on Thanksgiving and 2021 was just the latest reminder of that fact.