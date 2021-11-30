Editorial

REPORT: LSU Is Hiring Brian Kelly, Contract Is Worth More Than $100 Million

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish complains about a call during their game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LSU is reportedly hiring Brian Kelly.

According to Pete Thamel, the Tigers have poached the legendary Notre Dame coach to take over the program in Baton Rouge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matt Fortuna reported that Kelly’s deal with the Tigers is worth more than $100 million with incentives.

Welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly and there are plenty of curveballs. Imagine telling someone a year ago that Brian Kelly would be the coach at LSU.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you. Yet, here we are. He’s leaving South Bend for the SEC.

Not only is Kelly leaving for the Tigers, but he’s also getting an outrageous amount of money to do it. Earning north of $100 million will make him one of the highest paid coaches in America.

It’s an unbelievable amount of money.

This is one of the biggest hires in recent college football history, and expectations will be insanely high for Kelly.

Will he meet them? Only time will tell but this sport is awesome!