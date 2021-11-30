REPORT: LSU Is Hiring Brian Kelly, Contract Is Worth More Than $100 Million

LSU is reportedly hiring Brian Kelly.

According to Pete Thamel, the Tigers have poached the legendary Notre Dame coach to take over the program in Baton Rouge.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Matt Fortuna reported that Kelly’s deal with the Tigers is worth more than $100 million with incentives.

LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives, sources tell @BrodyAMiller and me. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

Welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly and there are plenty of curveballs. Imagine telling someone a year ago that Brian Kelly would be the coach at LSU.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you. Yet, here we are. He’s leaving South Bend for the SEC.

Notre Dame ➡️ LSU The Tigers are hiring Brian Kelly as their next head football coach. pic.twitter.com/iUDIsFGEh7 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2021

Not only is Kelly leaving for the Tigers, but he’s also getting an outrageous amount of money to do it. Earning north of $100 million will make him one of the highest paid coaches in America.

It’s an unbelievable amount of money.

Just now Brian Kelly messaged Notre Dame’s roster in Team Works that “I will be leaving Notre Dame.” The plan is for Kelly to meet with the team tomorrow at 7 a.m. Here is the full message pic.twitter.com/sqAl2txZIy — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021

This is one of the biggest hires in recent college football history, and expectations will be insanely high for Kelly.

Nick Saban is 2-0 against Brian Kelly with a combined score of 73-28. LSU fans might want to slow down a little bit before they start counting all their upcoming national titles. As long as Saban is coaching, the SEC goes through Tuscaloosa. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2021

Will he meet them? Only time will tell but this sport is awesome!