‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job’: Country Star And Mike Rowe Come Out With Christmas Hit

TV star Mike Rowe and country singer John Rich released a new song ahead of Christmas with a special feature.

The tune, titled “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” was released Monday as the former “Dirty Jobs” host teamed up with the country musician under the label “Rich and Rowe,” Fox News reported.

The pair released an official music video under their new moniker, where Rowe is seen wearing a white fluffy Christmas-like jacket while Rich donned red suspenders and a sweater. Their track includes Santa’s yearly mission to “visit over three hundred million folks every year” and the “big man in your house makin’ a B-line for the bathroom.” (RELATED: Mike Rowe Says He Won’t Endorse Vaccine, Government Needs To ‘Stop Treating The Unvaccinated Like The Enemy’)



WATCH BELOW:

The video’s description states that all proceeds from stream revenue and total views of the video will be passed along to Folds of Honor, a charity organization that provides financial assistance towards education for military families. Earnings will also go to Rowe’s organization, mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which prioritizes community colleges as well as trade schools and apprenticeship programs, according to Fox News.

LISTEN HERE: