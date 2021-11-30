TCU Introduces New Coach Sonny Dykes By Flying Him In On A Helicopter To Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU’s introduction for Sonny Dykes was absolutely ridiculous.

The Horned Frogs recently hired the former SMU coach to take over the program, and his introduction was something you’d expect to see from a third world dictator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They literally flew him in on a helicopter to fans waiting at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Is this TCU football or is it North Korea? It’s honestly hard to tell the difference. I’ve seen some crazy introductions over the years, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this.

Why was this necessary? Who signed off on flying Dykes in like he had just led a coup against a sitting government in Africa or the Middle East.

This seriously looks like it’s more out of a movie than it does out of a Big 12 program.

TCU needs to take a deep breath, relax a bit and recognize that it’s just college football. They’re not overthrowing governments or winning wars.

Now, if Dykes wins a national title, my opinion might change. Until then, leave the helicopters on the ground.