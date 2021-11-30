Editorial

Tuesday Is The 8-Year Anniversary Of Auburn Beating Alabama On ‘The Kick Six’

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: Chris Davis #11 of the Auburn Tigers returns a missed field goal for the winning touchdown in their 34 to 28 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tuesday is the eight-year anniversary of one of the greatest moments in college football history.

On November 30, 2013, Auburn and Alabama played in the Iron Bowl and the closing seconds were cemented in history forever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With one second on the clock, the Crimson Tide attempted a deep field goal to win the game. Instead of securing a victory, the ball fell short and right into the hands of Chris Davis.

The rest is history. Davis took it to the house and won the game in unreal fashion. Watch “The Kick Six” below.

If Alabama and Auburn attempted that same scenario 20 more times, I’m not sure it would ever play out that way again.

Chris Davis, who never had much of a career as a pro, carved out his place in Auburn history forever. I’m not sure he’s ever had to pay for a beer since.

The best part about college football is that it’s arguably the most unpredictable sport in existence. Anything can happen on any given Saturday.

Nobody thought Auburn would literally return a field goal attempt, but that’s exactly what happened.

Let us know where you were when you watched “The Kick Six.”