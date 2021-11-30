Chilling Video Captures Students Escaping School As Person Tries To Enter Their Locked Classroom During Shooting

A video was posted on Tik Tok depicting Oxford High School students escaping through a window as someone attempted to enter the classroom amid a school shooting.

In a video posted by Tik Tok user, @shwifty766, a male’s voice is heard stating, “It’s safe to come out,” as students hide in their locked classroom with the lights off. Another inside the classroom, who appears to be the teacher, replies to the person at the door, saying, “We’re not willing to take that risk right now.”

WATCH:

The voice at the door continues to persuade the students, saying, “Come open the door … bro.” The students remark on his use of the word “bro,” with some alarmed students saying that it’s a “red flag,” suggesting that the voice at the door belonged to the shooter. The students begin exiting the classroom outside through a window and running toward another section of the school, where they are met by an officer. (RELATED: At Least Three Dead, Six Injured In Michigan School Shooting)

Three students have been killed, and eight other people have been injured, according to CBS Detroit.

The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun, firing 15-20 rounds before being apprehended. Authorities identified the deceased victims as two girls, ages 14 and 17, and a 16-year-old boy.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now,” Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.