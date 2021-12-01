US

‘Abortion Pills Forever!’ Demonstrators Chant Before Swallowing Pills In Front Of Supreme Court

Supreme Court Hears Mississippi Abortion Case

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Andrew Afifian Contributor
Protesters stood in front of a banner that read “We are taking abortion pills forever” outside the Supreme Court Tuesday while chanting “abortion pills forever.”

The protesters also swallowed pills from a box labeled “abortion pills.” Shout Your Abortion, the organization purportedly behind the protest, tweeted that they were taking Mifepristone, an abortion pill.

The Supreme Court is hearing Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization which involves Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks. (RELATED: GERBER: The Supreme Court’s Latest Abortion Case Could Have Major Consequences For A Longstanding Legal Principle)

Pro and anti-abortion protesters were also seen separated by police barricades.

The Mississippi law was blocked by a federal court in May and is seen as a challenge to the right to abortion as established by Roe V. Wade.