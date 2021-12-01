‘Abortion Pills Forever!’ Demonstrators Chant Before Swallowing Pills In Front Of Supreme Court

Protesters stood in front of a banner that read “We are taking abortion pills forever” outside the Supreme Court Tuesday while chanting “abortion pills forever.”

The protesters also swallowed pills from a box labeled “abortion pills.” Shout Your Abortion, the organization purportedly behind the protest, tweeted that they were taking Mifepristone, an abortion pill.

ABORTION PILLS ARE IN OUR HANDS & WE WON’T STOP 🖤. Taking Mifepristone at the Supreme Court today. #AbortionPillsForever pic.twitter.com/NI0twbRjpN — Shout Your Abortion (@ShoutYrAbortion) December 1, 2021

The Supreme Court is hearing Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization which involves Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks. (RELATED: GERBER: The Supreme Court’s Latest Abortion Case Could Have Major Consequences For A Longstanding Legal Principle)

Pro and anti-abortion protesters were also seen separated by police barricades.

Here on west side of Supreme Court, hundreds of pro-choice and pro-life activists. Police have barricades splitting into two sections. North side pro-choice activists (flanked on their west by prolifers with big banners) and South side pro-lifers. pic.twitter.com/GzkzqvJ6Ce — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 1, 2021

The Mississippi law was blocked by a federal court in May and is seen as a challenge to the right to abortion as established by Roe V. Wade.