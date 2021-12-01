‘I Didn’t Pull The Trigger’: Alec Baldwin Gives First Interview Since Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin gave his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust” and said he “didn’t pull the trigger.”

"Well the trigger wasn't pulled," the 63-year-old actor shared during a snippet of his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that will air Thursday in a piece published Wednesday following Hutchins' death.

"I didn't pull the trigger," he said. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

EXCLUSIVE: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of “Rust.” Watch TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @ABC and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021

The ABC host pressed further and asked the actor how a “live bullet” made it on to the New Mexico movie set. The “Saturday Night Live” star said he had no idea.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun,” the “30 Rock” star explained. “A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Later in the nearly two-minute long clip, Baldwin said how he thinks “back” about the shooting and “what could” have done?

“She [Hutchins] was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired… I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that [she’s gone],” he added. “It just doesn’t seem real to me.”

Baldwin shot Hutchins with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital where was she was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department issued a new search warrant obtained by The Daily Caller seeking answers to how a live bullet might have got on the movie set.

In the search warrant, it said the office was in search of “documents in relation to the set of “Rust” to include any and all documents relating to products/equipment/ammunition supplied to the production” at an Albuquerque prop house, PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, owned by Seth Kenney, an ABC report noted.